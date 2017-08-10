The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 8/10/17

A Florida Uber driver helps save a man’s life after receiving a ride to a bridge in Florida. Uber driver Chad Farley wrote on Facebook that he was working Monday night and had picked up the man, who requested to be taken to the middle of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa, a spot where dozens have reportedly died by or attempted suicide. Chad said the man, who is in his 20s, said he had been diagnosed with brain cancer, so they started talking and praying. Chad said he took a picture with the man before he dropped the man off away from the bridge and called 911. According to FHP, troopers responded to a rest area near the bridge and found the man on a fishing pier. As the troopers were talking with the man, he fled into the water. Two troopers entered the dark water and were able to find the man after several minutes. The 28-year-old man was taken to Bayfront Medical Center where he was listed in critical but stable condition. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!”

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

