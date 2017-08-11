Chet’s Randoms for 8/11/17

Can openers were invented in 1858 . . . which is 48 years after cans. During those years in between, the most popular way to open cans was smashing them with a hammer and chisel.

Your rectum has similar cells to your mouth . . . which is why spicy foods can burn on the way out as much as they do when you’re eating them.

There are only two companies with a perfect “AAA” credit rating: Johnson & Johnson and Microsoft.

Antarctica gets about 44,000 tourists a year . . . that’s up from 5,000 tourists a year in 1990.

The most valuable stamp in the world is a one-cent 1856 British Guiana stamp. It sold at an auction a few years ago for $9.5 million.