Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 8/11/17

August 11, 2017 9:45 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, facts, fun facts, Random Facts
(Photo credit: VESA MOILANEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Can openers were invented in 1858 . . . which is 48 years after cans.  During those years in between, the most popular way to open cans was smashing them with a hammer and chisel.

Your rectum has similar cells to your mouth . . . which is why spicy foods can burn on the way out as much as they do when you’re eating them.

There are only two companies with a perfect “AAA” credit rating: Johnson & Johnson and Microsoft.

Antarctica gets about 44,000 tourists a year . . . that’s up from 5,000 tourists a year in 1990.

The most valuable stamp in the world is a one-cent 1856 British Guiana stamp. It sold at an auction a few years ago for $9.5 million.

More from Davey The ShowKiller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live