Spence’s Challenge: Friday, August 11th

August 11, 2017 9:16 AM
Are you that person on jeopardy who always yells “HOW COULD HE MISS THAT?” Are you constantly talking about all the stuff that was win your timeline last night?  — Then, THIS is the game for you.

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines he reads from the night before. All you have to do is tie Spence to win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot…. Beat him for a $1,000 bonus. Play Monday morning at 7:25a for more than $1,800.

Here are Friday’s Questions for you to reference:

  1. “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines’ husband used three words on Twitter… Won’t ever happen… to shoot down divorce rumors. What’s his name?               A: CHIP
  2. The deliciously 90s feud between Brandy and Monica appears to have been reignited by whose birthday?            A: THE MUNSTERS
  3. They did a Halloween special in 2012, but now NBC is looking to do a full on reboot of what 60s comedy?            A: THE MUNSTERS
  4. What former UFC Champion is being rumored to make a jump to the WWE?             A: RONDA ROUSEY
  5. And speaking of Whitney Houston, which NFL team’s QB led his fellow QBs out of the tunnel for their preseason game last night singing “I Wanna Dance With Somebody?”             A: WASHINGTON REDSKINS                           
