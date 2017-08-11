Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 8/11/17

August 11, 2017 9:09 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for generationOn and Hasbro

Kindness is like a light in the world, and Providence, Rhode Island, takes that literally. Hasbro Children’s Hospital resident cartoonist Steve Brosnihan started flickering his bicycle lights up at the kids as he left to show them he was saying goodbye after he would leave after his visits.  Eventually, he got local businesses to flicker at bedtime, too, and Good Night Lights grew into a city wide movement. Local restaurants, police cruisers, apartment residents, and more show their support for the children in the hospital by flickering flashlights and neon signs at 8:30 every nights and the kids inside blink flashlights in response. “It is all I look forward to basically all day,” said Abigail Waldron, a 10 year old who’s been in the hospital for leukemia treatment.  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am.    

Listen Live