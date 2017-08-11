Win A Pair Of Tickets To Lady Gaga

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

August 11, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Concerts, Joanne Tour, Lady Gaga, Las Vegas, Little Monsters, LoveGame, paparazzi, T-Mobile Arena
Lady Gaga Joanne Tour

Did you not get tickets to see Lady Gaga this week? Did you think the opportunity to see Lady Gaga live in Las Vegas has come and gone? Well, lucky for you KLUC has got you covered. Listen this week (August 14th-18th) to win tickets to see Lady Gaga at the T-Mobile Arena on December 18th. Hear Lady Gaga perform all her hits live including “LoveGame,” “Paparazzi,” and songs from her latest album “Joanne.” Billboard said this show “encapsulated everything Little Monsters would witness over the extravagant two-hour-plus show.” So don’t miss your second chance to see Lady Gaga live and listen to KLUC this week to win.

