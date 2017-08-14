Bruno Mars to Donate $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims

By Abby Hassler

Bruno Mars shocked his sold-out Auburn Hills, MI audience on Saturday (August 12) when he announced he will donate $1 million from the show’s proceeds to provide aid to Flint water crisis victims.

“I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause,” Mars said. “Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

The funds will benefit The Community Foundation of Greater Flint nonprofit.