Chet’s Randoms for 8/14/17

Hawaii’s state fish is the humuhumunukunukuapua’a. (Pronounced hoo moo hoo moo noo koo noo koo ah poo ah ah.)

When you get a kidney transplant, the doctors usually don’t remove your own failing kidney . . . they just leave it there and put the new kidney in your pelvis.

The Magic 8-Ball failed when it first came out in the 1940s because it wasn’t an 8-ball . . . it was just a regular ball called the Syco-Seer. But a billiards company in Cincinnati commissioned a line of them that looked like 8-balls and they took off.

About 75% of the tornados in the world happen in the U.S.

Half the U.S. presidents since 1929 have been left-handed: Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. And Ronald Reagan was ambidextrous.