Spence’s Challenge: Monday, August 14th

It was a close one on Tuesday, alas Spence won again…. which means the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot grows to $1,848 if you can beat him. All you need to know is the headlines that already appear in your timeline. Chet will give you the pop culture questions on Tuesday morning at 7:25a. Good Luck!!!
Here are Monday’s questions for you to use as a reference:
- What NFL team just became the second to hire a full time female assistant coach?? A: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
- Which Rebel Football rival is dealing with a chickenpox outbreak? A: SAN DIEGO STATE
- According to a report from Reuters, many goods that are labeled “Made in China” are actually made in what country? A: NORTH KOREA
- What soccer superstar will miss 5 matches for shoving a referee? A: CRISTIANO RONALDO
- A rare Swedish moose was captured on film. What makes him so rare? A: HE’S WHITE