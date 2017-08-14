Spence’s Challenge: Monday, August 14th

It was a close one on Tuesday, alas Spence won again…. which means the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot grows to $1,848 if you can beat him. All you need to know is the headlines that already appear in your timeline. Chet will give you the pop culture questions on Tuesday morning at 7:25a. Good Luck!!!

Here are Monday’s questions for you to use as a reference: