Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 8/14/17

August 14, 2017 9:54 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day
EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

A 98-year-old woman who wed a 94-year-old man has everyone believing in love.  Newlyweds Gertrude Mokotoff and Alvin Mann, got married last weekend.  Alvin, a businessman and the oldest person to graduate from Mount St. Mary College, was unfazed by their May to December romance. “I kept getting teased about dating a cougar,” he said. “But the age difference never really bothered me because we just hit it off, and I wasn’t about to let her go.”  However it was Gertrude who truly broke barriers with a marriage proposal one night after driving home from New York City. “I asked him to marry me.”   “I was tired of chasing after him.”  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am. 

 

More from Davey The ShowKiller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live