The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 8/14/17

A 98-year-old woman who wed a 94-year-old man has everyone believing in love. Newlyweds Gertrude Mokotoff and Alvin Mann, got married last weekend. Alvin, a businessman and the oldest person to graduate from Mount St. Mary College, was unfazed by their May to December romance. “I kept getting teased about dating a cougar,” he said. “But the age difference never really bothered me because we just hit it off, and I wasn’t about to let her go.” However it was Gertrude who truly broke barriers with a marriage proposal one night after driving home from New York City. “I asked him to marry me.” “I was tired of chasing after him.” It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

