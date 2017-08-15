Chet’s Randoms for 8/15/17

Here are some random facts for Tuesday…

The top casting choices for “Speed” were originally Stephen Baldwin and Ellen DeGeneres. It would’ve been a very different movie.

Waffle House owns its own record label called Waffle Records, and its songs are mostly played in their restaurants.

Almost all of the American flags at Disney World have the wrong number of stars. That way Disney doesn’t need to perform proper flag protocols and lower all of them every night.

Asia has a larger surface area than the moon. Asia is 17.2 million square miles, the moon is 14.6 million square miles.

Megan Fox and the Olsen Twins are the same age . . . 31 years old. Megan was born May 16, 1986 . . . the Olsen Twins were born June 13, 1986.