The entire Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo team took a trip to Atlanta last weekend for Radio boot-camp, where Lasso found himself only seconds away from being Pepper-Sprayed… According to Chet and Davey the Showkilla, Lasso tried using his friendly and charming skills to woo over some Atlanta locals. Unfortunately, they didn’t love Lasso as much as he thinks they did.

