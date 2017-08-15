Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, August 15th

With a 5 for 5… Perfect score… Spence gets win #400! Adding another $25.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $873! Think you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game, tie Spence and win the cash in the Jackpot, beat Spence and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- What NFL legend practiced with the 49ers yesterday? A: JERRY RICE
- Kendall Jenner was said to be “inseparable” with a new boyfriend over the weekend. Who? A: BLAKE
- As of the end of June, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold their entire stock in what famous company? A: GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes is leaving ABC for where? A: NETFLIX
- Timbaland appears to have let slip that collaboration is happening early next year with Britney Spears and whom? A: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE