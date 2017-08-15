Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, August 15th

August 15, 2017 9:55 AM By Spence
With a 5 for 5… Perfect score… Spence gets win #400! Adding another $25.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $873! Think you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game, tie Spence and win the cash in the Jackpot, beat Spence and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. What NFL legend practiced with the 49ers yesterday?    A: JERRY RICE
  2. Kendall Jenner was said to be “inseparable” with a new boyfriend over the weekend. Who?      A: BLAKE
  3. As of the end of June, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold their entire stock in what famous company?        A: GENERAL ELECTRIC
  4. Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes is leaving ABC for where?     A: NETFLIX
  5. Timbaland appears to have let slip that collaboration is happening early next year with Britney Spears and whom?    A: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
