Kyle Tanner is a patient at Minnesota’s Masonic Children’s Hospital, who’s favorite University of Minnesota football player is the teams kicker, Justin Juenemann. Justin is a regular visitor of the hospital and enjoy’s brightening up the kids days! Last week, he surprised Kyle and brought in a T-shirt gun… then let Kyle shoot him with it! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

