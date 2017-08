Davey the Showkiller does not have fond memories of the first day of school. On that day back in the 4th grade, Showkiller wore basketball shorts to school. Bad idea. Ryan, a 6th grader at the time, pantsed young Davey revealing all of God’s creation to his classmates.

27 years is a long time…but not long enough for Davey to forget the humiliation. We tracked down his bully and Davey had his chance to confront Ryan, the bully.