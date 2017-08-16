Eat These Foods, You Could Die

Someone put together a list of foods that can easily put you in an early grave. Here are nine of the most dangerous foods in the world. And you might have a few of them in your kitchen right now…

1. Hot dogs. Especially for children. In the U.S., they’re the #1 choking hazard for kids under three years old.

2. Raw alfalfa sprouts. They’re a perfect environment for things like E. coli and salmonella. Over the past 20 years, they’ve been linked to about 30 serious foodborne illness outbreaks.

3. Shellfish, especially raw oysters. You can get food poisoning. And they can also be deadly if you don’t realize you have a shellfish allergy.

4. Fugu, which is a type of blowfish. It has to be prepared exactly right, because there’s enough poison in one fish to kill 30 people. Which is why it’s banned in the U.S. (Here’s an old “Simpsons” episode where Homer orders one.)

5. Raw baby octopus from Korean restaurants. It’s supposed to be served while it’s still suirming. And you can choke to death if the suction cups latch on to the inside of your throat. About six people die every year from it.

6. Cazu Marzu cheese. It’s Italian, and literally means “rotten cheese” because they use live MAGGOTS to ferment it. It’s banned in the U.S. for sanitary reasons.

7. Unpasteurized cheese. Meaning the milk wasn’t sterilized, so bacteria could still be in there. Most types are banned in the U.S.

8. Uncooked kidney beans. There’s a specific protein in them that can make you sick, even if you just have a few. They’re fine once they’re cooked though.

9. Bagels. Eating them probably won’t kill you, but cutting them might. Roughly 2,000 people go to the emergency room each year with bagel-related injuries. Avocado injuries are also common.

