Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Bombing Victims to Receive $324K Each

By Scott T. Sterling

The 22 families devastated by the terrorist bombing attack at Manchester Arena in England following an Ariana Grande concert earlier this year are each set to receive $324,000 from the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The fund, which was established after the horrific incident at Grande’s show on May 22, has raised more than $23 million. A portion of the money was generated through the singer’s One Love Manchester concert which featured such acts as Liam Gallagher, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus. Grande also donated the proceeds from a special re-release of her song “One Last Time” along with a cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“The payments will ensure the families benefit from the phenomenal outpouring of public support following the attack,” the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund explained in a press release (via Billboard).

“The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and solidarity in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack,” explained Councillor Sue Murphy, the fund’s chair of trustees. “We will now spend some time looking at how we will distribute the rest of the funds. This will be a complex and sensitive process as we will need to assess the long-term impacts of the attack. We will issue an update as soon as we know more.”