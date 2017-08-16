Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, August 16th

August 16, 2017 9:01 AM By Spence
Think you could take on Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game where you can win up to $898 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a tie! Don’t forget about the $1000 bonus if you can beat Spence… Patrice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Fifty-fifty shot on the first one… who opened up first about their separation on a podcast?  Chris Pratt or Anna Faris?     A: ANNA FARIS
  2. Folks were a bit surprised when running back Ryan Matthews was released by which NFL team yesterday?     A: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
  3. Another fifty-fifty shot. Both Flip or Flop stars have now filed for divorce. Who just filed Christina or Tarek?    A: CHRISTINA
  4. Who almost caused a “fatal accident” for Jennifer Aniston on The Gong Show?      A: JACK BLACK
  5. What Hollywood star is offering themselves up as a prize for a contest where you get to drink wine and have a picnic with them?     A: JENNIFER LAWRENCE
