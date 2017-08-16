Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, August 16th

Think you could take on Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game where you can win up to $898 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a tie! Don’t forget about the $1000 bonus if you can beat Spence… Patrice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Fifty-fifty shot on the first one… who opened up first about their separation on a podcast? Chris Pratt or Anna Faris? A: ANNA FARIS
- Folks were a bit surprised when running back Ryan Matthews was released by which NFL team yesterday? A: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
- Another fifty-fifty shot. Both Flip or Flop stars have now filed for divorce. Who just filed Christina or Tarek? A: CHRISTINA
- Who almost caused a “fatal accident” for Jennifer Aniston on The Gong Show? A: JACK BLACK
- What Hollywood star is offering themselves up as a prize for a contest where you get to drink wine and have a picnic with them? A: JENNIFER LAWRENCE