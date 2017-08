A 94-year-old retired judge in New York has been down every since losing his wife, who passed away recently… They both lived together in a neighborhood with very loving neighbors that were close to the family. After the wife passed, the judge wanted to do something very nice for all the neighbors to enjoy! He built a pool! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

