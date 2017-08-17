Chet’s Randoms for 8/17/17

Here are some random facts for Thursday…

If you drop Silly Putty from a high place, it doesn’t bounce . . . it shatters.

There are more trees on Earth than stars in the Milky Way galaxy . . . and it’s not even that close. There are around three trillion trees versus 100 to 400 billion stars.

The actor Gary Oldman is younger than the singer Gary Numan. Numan was born on March 8th, 1958, and Oldman was born on March 21st, 1958.

Florida is the flattest state in the U.S. Kansas has the reputation for being the flattest state . . . but it came in seventh.

The only place where the Venus flytrap grows natively is within 60 miles of Wilmington, North Carolina. If they’re growing anywhere else, it’s because they’ve been transplanted there.