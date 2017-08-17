Dirty Phone Break-Up?

Today, P1 Rebecca called the show to explain how she’s at a “breaking point” with her boyfriend “Brian.” Apparently, his IPhone is disgusting! It’s covered in a gross layer of “sticky sap” that leaves residue on anyone who touches it! This might seem funny, but Rebecca claims it’s a serious problem that might end their relationship. Keep in mind, Rebecca hasn’t complained to Brian about it, but the phone has been dirty all three dates that they’ve been on…

Is Rebecca being too picky, or does she have a point? Find out what Chet, Spence, and Kayla had to say about it, Below!