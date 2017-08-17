Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, August 17th

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Do you want to win the $923 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game, with thirty seconds on the clock… tie Spence, and win the cash, beat him, and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Bonnie Tyler will sing her classic “Total Eclipse of the Heart” as the eclipse reaches totality Monday. Where will she be?         A: ON A CRUISE SHIP
  2. Besides kids and animals, firefighters are warning people to never leave (what) in their car?      A: BOTTLES OF WATER
  3. A family was turned away form an airport lounge for wearing personalized T-shirts with pictures of (what?)?    A: MINNIE MOUSE
  4. Union Pacific laid off 500 managers, and 250 other workers. What is Union Pacific?      A: RAILROAD
  5. Britain has a new flagship aircraft carrier. Which Queen is she named after?      A: ELIZABETH 
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live