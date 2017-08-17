Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, August 17th, 2017

Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Gary, Gary Spivey, Spivey Podcast, World’s Greatest Physic, World’s Greatest Physic Gary Spivey
(credit: garyspivey.com)

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. In today’s edition: John is making a full career change, but he’s having second thoughts? Renee’s husband passed away last month, and nobody knows why? Andrea’s husbands uncle recently passed away and now her niece is having bad dreams about him, what’s going on? Brooke recently left a negative job and doesn’t want to carry any negative energy to it…

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s Website

More from Zoo Vegas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live