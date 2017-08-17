The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 8/17/17

Mary Grams is an 84 year old women in Alberta, Canada who lost her engagement ring 13 years ago while weeding the family garden. She hadn’t taken the ring off for nearly 50 years until she lost it in the garden… She loved the ring so much, she got an exact replacement and didn’t tell anyone about it! Well, thirteen years later, her son was picking carrots, and you’ll never guess what he found wrapped around the middle of one… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

