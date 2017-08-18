Chet’s Randoms for 8/18/17

Here are some random facts for Friday…

In the 1930’s, a brand of toilet paper called Northern Bath Tissue marketed itself with the slogan, “100% Splinter Free.” Because yes, that was not always a guarantee with toilet paper back then.

Pine weevil insects place their feces next to their eggs to keep predators away.

The area of Wisconsin was spelled O-u-i-s-c-o-n-s-i-n from when it was discovered in the 1600s through the 1820s, when the U.S. government started spelling it “Wisconsin” in official documents.

51.3% of the websites in the world use English as their main language. That’s down from 55.8% just three years ago.

The American flag Neil Armstrong planted on the moon in 1969 was knocked over by the engine blast as soon as they lifted up to leave. Five more U.S. flags have been planted on the moon since then, and NASA believes all of THEM are still standing.

The only problem is, the flags are now completely white, from getting bleached by the sun.