“Dirty-Phone” Brian Calls In…

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

P1 Rebecca called the station yesterday to blast her new boyfriend Brian on the radio for his disgusting phone issue. Apparently, he never cleans his phone and now the problem has been so bad lately, it’s hurting the relationship… (To hear her side of the story and reaction, Click Here!)

Well, Brian called the show today to explain himself after getting blindsided on-air by Rebecca. He explained how he’s spoken to Rebecca since she came on the air, and he’s still in shock! He doesn’t think it’s fair to judge someone based off how clean their phone is. He explained to Chet, Specne and Kayla that his apparentment is very clean, it doesn’t smell, and he has a hands on job where his phone gets dirty!

We’ll be checking in on the relationship again on Monday after the weekend, Listen to Brian’s side of the story, Below!

 

