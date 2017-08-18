Spence’s Challenge: Friday, August 18th

Spence breezed to another easy win today and is looking for some tougher competition… Do you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? You’ll win the $948 if you just tie Spence, but you’ll win the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- According to a publication called Economist, America’s most livable city isn’t even on this continent. Which city is it? A: HONOLULU
- Jennifer Aniston’s husband Justin Theroux may have missed out on stardom by skipping an audition of what 90’s TV show? A: FRIENDS
- All visitation for this weekend has been canceled at prisons in which state? A: FLORIDA
- Which NFL team’s offensive line pranked a couple of rookies with a $26,000 dinner bill? A: TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
- A big fight broke out yesterday at a joint practice between the 49ers and whom? A: DENVER BRONCOS