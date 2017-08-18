The Eclipse of 1962…

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you stared at the eclipse this Monday without protection? Well meet Lou Tomososki, who looked directly at an eclipse back in 1962, while walking back home from school. The eclipse is a serious threat to anyone’s vision and we do not condone or recommend anyone to look at it without proper equipment. Nevertheless, for some reason the news package done on this story is ridiculous and funny! The music used to amplify the stories effect is hilarious!

