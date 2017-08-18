Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Eclipse of 1962…

Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images for BEGOC

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you stared at the eclipse this Monday without protection? Well meet Lou Tomososki, who looked directly at an eclipse back in 1962, while walking back home from school. The eclipse is a serious threat to anyone’s vision and we do not condone or  recommend anyone to look at it without proper equipment. Nevertheless, for some reason the news package done on this story is ridiculous and funny! The music used to amplify the stories effect is hilarious!

You Need to hear what Chet, Spence, and Kayla thought when they stumbled upon this, Below!

 

