The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 8/18/17

Jayden Fontenot might just be the greatest 10-year-old to ever be born in Sulphur, Louisiana… One day he came home after school and found his pregnant mother in labor, with the baby’s feet hanging out of her body! Jayden didn’t panick, but he knew he had to act quick! So he ran to his grandmother and told her to call 911, then he took his mother who was losing a lot of blood to the bathroom. He looked at her and said calmly “tell me what to do.” It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am.