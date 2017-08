Do you feel “Incomplete” that you have gotten down to Planet Hollywood to see the Backstreet Boys yet? Well, if you listen to KLUC this week (August 21-25th) and make that “Call” you can win a pair of tickets to see the Backstreet Boys on November 15th as they return to their residency at Planet Hollywood! Don’t miss their incredible show and see them perform live before their residency ends. Only from 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas #1 Hit Music Station.