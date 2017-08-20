Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Song of the Week

By Spence
98.5 KLUC

A week in at Clark County Schools and you’ve come up with one undeniable fact…school sucks. It’s definitely not summer with sleeping in until noon, Madden 2K and an endless supply of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, that is for sure.
Spence’s Song of the Week captures it perfectly.
 


 
Hear a new Song of the Week every Friday at 8:05
 
It’s Friday and while you should be happy, you work with idiots. Here’s a song for you.
 

 

 
Spence parodied Lady Gaga’s “A Million Reasons” to celebrate monsoon season.
 


 
It has become a 4th of July, Las Vegas tradition, the annual singing of the Independence Day anthem, “Firework Firejerk.”
 

 
Dare we say that this is the official anthem of summer in Las Vegas, “It’s Friggin’ Hot.”
 

 

