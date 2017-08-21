Chet’s Randoms for 8/19/17

Here are some random facts for Monday…

“Vanilla Sky” is a remake of a Spanish movie called “Open Your Eyes” that was made only four years earlier. And Penelope Cruz plays the same role in both.

The average person consumes the equivalent of more than 34 gigabytes of data and information every day.

A pitcher named Mike Bacsik Sr. pitched againstHank Aaron in the game where Aaron hit his record 755th home run . . . but Bacsik got him out and another one of his teammates gave up the home run later in the game.

Thirty-one years later, his son, Mike Bacsik Jr., threw the pitch where Barry Bonds hit his record-breaking 756th home run.

WiFi isn’t short for Wireless Fidelity. It’s actually not short for anything. The people who created it just liked that name because it rhymed with “hi-fi”.

The average dog creates 274 pounds of poop a year.