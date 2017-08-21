Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

He Rejected My Kiss on the First Date… Red Flag?

During the middle of today’s show, Chet received an email from an anonymous P1 who went on a date with an hopeful new boyfriend she met online. They had been talking for about a month now, but this was the first official date the two had been on. Everything went well and dinner was great but and the end of the night, when she went to kiss him, he rejected her! Not only did he reject the kiss, but he lightly pushed her back and said that he’s not ready to go that deep in the relationship yet…

Is this weird? Is this a red flag? Or maybe it’s sweet and he’s a gentleman! What do you think? Find out what Chet, Kayla, and some P1’s thought, Below!

