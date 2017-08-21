Rebecca & Brian: Update

P1 Rebecca called the show last week to explain how her new boyfriend, Brian, has an extremely dirty IPhone… It’s supposedly so dirty, that she might have to end the relationship because of it! More importantly, Rebecca was worried that Brian’s phone is a reflection of his apartment. (To hear her side of the story and reaction, Click Here!)

Brian also came on the show last week, after he found out Rebecca bashed him on air, and felt the need to tell his side of the story. Brian discussed the fact that he has a very hands-on dirty job and reassured everyone that his apartment is not dirty! (To hear his side of the story and reaction, Click Here!)

Well, Rebecca and Brian had their 3rd date over the weekend following the phone controversy… Find out how it went, Below!