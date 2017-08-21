Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 8/19/17

Teacher Rickee Stewart of Copper Hills High School was shocked when she found out more than one hundred students are homeless at her school. She loves all of the students, and when she learned how many students were being effected by this problem she wanted to help! Stewart just so happens to be getting married next month, and instead of wedding gifts, all she’s asking for are donations for the kids, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

