Chet’s Randoms for 8/22/17

The oldest photograph of a president is a picture of John Quincy Adams from 1843.

Kate Upton’s great grandfather invented the washing machine.

20% of the land on the planet belongs to countries whose names start with “A” . . . but 24% of the population is in countries whose names start with “I.”  And just to add to the confusion, more countries start with “S” than any other letter.

M&M’s had a chance to be the candy featured in“E.T.”, but they turned it down.  Reese’s Pieces jumped at the chance . . . and saw a 65% jump in profits.

If a Major League Baseball player catches a ball with their hat, the batter automatically gets a triple and anyone else already on base gets to score.

