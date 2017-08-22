Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

I went ALL the way there… and didn’t get to see it.

Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images for Mastercard

Could you imagine if you traveled thousands of miles to watch the eclipse, and you forgot your viewing glasses! They were all sold out by the time the eclipse was happeneing, so most likely you’d be out of luck. This is a scenario Lasso brought up during the Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo post-show meeting yesterday. This spurred the question, “have you ever traveled ALL the way somewhere, and forgot the one thing you needed to enjoy it?”

Kayla and Davey have some great stories, but those don;t even compare to some of the P1 stories that were called in! You have to hear these, Below! 

