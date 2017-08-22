Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Is Offering Hand-Sanitizer Rude?

Over the course of last weekend, Kayla was at the grocery store and noticed an older gentleman next to her in line abruptly sneeze into his hand! She went on to further explained how the sneeze was an all out spray, with booger-projectiles flying everywhere! Kayla just so happens to always carry around two bottles of hand-sanitizer at all times. So she immediately asked the man if he wanted any, and he looked at Kayla with complete disgust! He couldn’t believe Kayla was implying that he was gross and needed some sanitation…

What do you think? Is it rude to offer hand-sanitzer to a complete stranger? Find out what Chet, Spence, and some P1’s thought, Below!

