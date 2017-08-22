Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, August 22nd

By Spence
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Despite the fact that Spence is physically ill, his mental capabilities are still on point! Today he cruised to his first win of the week, adding another $25.00 into the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $973! Wanna chance to win all that cash? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, where you can win all the money in the jackpot if you just tie Spence, but don’t forget the $1,000 bonus if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. The College Football Preseason Top 25 poll is out. Who’s number one?     A: ALABAMA
  2. The next Android operating system is Android O., What does the O stand for?       A: OREO
  3. Chines automaker Great Wall Motor Company is reportedly interested in acquiring which American brand?       A: JEEP
  4. Which restaurant chain abruptly closed 41 locations recently?         A: JOE CRAB SHACK
  5. There was talk of Xena: Warrior Princess reboot, but it’s not happening now. What network had been considering it?        A: NBC 
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live