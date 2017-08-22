Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, August 22nd

Despite the fact that Spence is physically ill, his mental capabilities are still on point! Today he cruised to his first win of the week, adding another $25.00 into the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $973! Wanna chance to win all that cash? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, where you can win all the money in the jackpot if you just tie Spence, but don’t forget the $1,000 bonus if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- The College Football Preseason Top 25 poll is out. Who’s number one? A: ALABAMA
- The next Android operating system is Android O., What does the O stand for? A: OREO
- Chines automaker Great Wall Motor Company is reportedly interested in acquiring which American brand? A: JEEP
- Which restaurant chain abruptly closed 41 locations recently? A: JOE CRAB SHACK
- There was talk of Xena: Warrior Princess reboot, but it’s not happening now. What network had been considering it? A: NBC