The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 8/22/17

There’s a female bartender in Baltimore, who wishes to remain anonymous, that was servicing a customer and instead of a tip, the customer left two lottery tickets… They were both scratch-offs, and she didn’t win any money off the first ticket. Following the first ticket, the bartender won $10.00 off the second one! Not a bad tip right? Well, she went to the local store, and she bought another scratch off with the money she made off the second ticket. Then… she won $100,000! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

