Chet’s Randoms for 8/23/17

By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts for you . . .

A stuntwoman fell 30 feet during the hoverboard chase scene in “Back to the Future:  Part Two”.  She broke bones in her face, arm, and hand . . . and that take made the movie.

The“Guardians of the Galaxy” soundtrack was the first soundtrack ever to make it to number one on the Billboard chart that was entirely made up of songs that had been released before.

For the first five U.S. presidential elections, only men who owned property could vote.

The world record for bench press was 363 pounds in 1916.  It’s now TRIPLE that . . . a guy named Ryan Kennelly bench pressed 1,075 pounds in 2008.

In Europe, Cool Ranch Doritos are called Cool American Doritos.

