Lasso’s twin sister came onto the show today to promote UNLV’s new Rebel Doll’s and Junior Program! It’s a mission that the Rebel Girls are committed to achieving, in helping young girls and boys who share a dancing passion and someday wish to be a Rebel Dancer too! The Rebel Doll and Junior program is the official UNLV youth program is for girls ages 4-13 and for boys ages 4-13! The season will begin August 19th and will go through the end of April, but sign up soon as the sports are going fast! To sign up or for more information on The Rebel Doll and Junior program, CLICK HERE!

While she was here, it was only fair that we settle a little family controversy consuming the Lasso household… Chet heard from the Rebel Girls Head Coach, that Lasso’s sister complains about how everyone expects her to get good grades just because he does… She even explained how Lasso stole all of the brain fluid from her in the womb!

Well… There was only one way to settle this… With a Lasso Twin Off! “Shut Your Mouth” edition, Listen Below!

Listen Below to hear the Rebels Girls talk about the Rebel Doll’s and Junior Program!