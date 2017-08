By Jon Wiederhorn

Selena Gomez surprised fans last night by releasing a remix of her most recent single “Fetish,” which features¬†Gucci Mane.

The track was revamped by Galantis and features additional electronic beats and synth work. Both versions of “Fetish” will likely be included on her third studio album, which has not yet been given a release date.

Listen to Selena Gomez’s “Fetish (Galantis Remix”) below: