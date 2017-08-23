Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, August 23rd

Spence won his 405th game this morning in Spence’s Challenge, it’s a five question pop-culture trivia game. Think you have what it takes to beat Spence? If you can just tie him you’ll win the $998 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, but don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- A Norwegian cross-country skiing star tested positive for steroids and is going to miss the Olympics, What seemingly innocent product got her in trouble? A: LIP BALM
- Angelina Jolie and two of her daughters went to Target last weekend, and tried and failed to get what? A: HOT DOGS
- The big Mayweather-McGregor fight is of course Saturday, and the big talk on Tuesday was about McGregor’s what? A: WEIGHT
- To promote an upcoming event, Kate Upton did a workout with who? A: THE MARINES
- America’s first alternative weekly newspaper is going online today. Who is it? A: THE VILLAGE VOICE