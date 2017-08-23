Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, August 23rd

Spence won his 405th game this morning in Spence’s Challenge, it’s a five question pop-culture trivia game. Think you have what it takes to beat Spence? If you can just tie him you’ll win the $998 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, but don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!