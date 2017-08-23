Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, August 23rd

By Spence
Spence won his 405th game this morning in Spence’s Challenge, it’s a five question pop-culture trivia game. Think you have what it takes to beat Spence? If you can just tie him you’ll win the $998 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, but don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. A Norwegian cross-country skiing star tested positive for steroids and is going to miss the Olympics, What seemingly innocent product got her in trouble?    A: LIP BALM
  2. Angelina Jolie and two of her daughters went to Target last weekend, and tried and failed to get what?    A: HOT DOGS
  3. The big Mayweather-McGregor fight is of course Saturday, and the big talk on Tuesday was about McGregor’s what?    A: WEIGHT
  4. To promote an upcoming event, Kate Upton did a workout with who?     A: THE MARINES
  5. America’s first alternative weekly newspaper is going online today. Who is it?       A: THE VILLAGE VOICE 
