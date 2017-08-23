Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘Reputation’

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift has announced her sixth studio album Reputation, which will be released on November 10.

Related: Taylor Swift Exceeds RIAA 100 Million Song Certification

Fans have been patiently waiting for new music from Swift. The album is the singer’s first since 1989, which was released in October of 2014. Though she did partner with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik earlier this year for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which appeared on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

Swift promises the first single will be released tomorrow night.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT