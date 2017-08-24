Chet’s Randoms for 8/24/17

Here are some random facts for you . . .

The presidential election with the highest turnout was . . . in 1876, where Rutherford B. Hayes just barely defeated Samuel Tilden. 81.8% of the voting age population voted in that election.

The tongue twister “She sells seashells by the seashore” was inspired by a female paleontologist named Mary Anning who sold fossils out of a little stand on Dorset Beach in England in the early 1800s.

“Kimono” literally translates from Japanese as “wear thing.”

The opposite of paranoia is called pronoia . . . the belief that everyone’s involved in a secret conspiracy to HELP you.

The average length for books on Amazon is about 64,500 words. The most “average” book is“Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley at 64,531 words . . . which means about half of all books are shorter and half of all books are longer.