Demi Lovato Releases ‘Tell Me You Love Me’

By Hayden Wright

Demi Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me album debuts September 29 and fans have already heard “Sorry Not Sorry” from the record. Today, the singer dropped album’s title track.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer goes for broke on this rootsy, gospel-tinged pop song about refusing to watch her former love move on from their failed relationship.

“And I hope I never see the day, that you move on and be happy without me,” she sings. “What’s my hand without your heart to hold?”

Lovato is slated to perform at Sunday night’s Video Music Awards. Listen to “Tell Me You Love Me” below.