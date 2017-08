Australia’s top selling pop vocal group and Las Vegas headliners “Human Nature,” came onto the show to make a Major announcement today… They have signed a new extension to stay in Las Vegas all the way through 2019! That will mark 10 years in Sin City, and 30 years altogether as a group!

