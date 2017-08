An Florida couple in their mid 60’s were driving home when their car caught on fire! Due to the hot flames the car began to malfunction and locking the husband and wife trapped in the car… While this is happening, a cop named Willy was driving home from church and noticed the older man in the car trying to break the windshield with a cane… So what did Willy do? He pulled out his gun, it’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

