Chet’s Randoms for 8/25/17

Here are some random facts for you . . .

During a conversation, the average person’s turn to talk lasts two seconds, and there’s only a gap of 200 milliseconds before the other person talks again. And that’s true across all cultures, and even in sign language conversations.

The Sega Genesis version of“Mortal Kombat” outsold the Super Nintendo version five-to-one back in the early ’90s . . . because the Nintendo version censored out the blood.

“Vogue” started as a weekly newspaper focused on high society in 1892. It became a magazine in 1905.

The opening scene in“Saving Private Ryan” where American troops storm the beach at Normandy cost $12 million . . . almost one-fifth of the movie’s entire budget.

The word for a group of pugs is a grumble