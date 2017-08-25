Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

JAY-Z, Ryan Gosling Set for ‘SNL’ Season Premiere

Photo: Loic Venance / Ari Perilstein / AFP / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

The new season of Saturday Night Live kicks off with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest JAY-Z.

The appearances will mark Gosling’s second time serving as host, and the fourth time JAY-Z has been musical guest (is there a Five-Timers Club for musical guests?).

The 43rd season of Saturday Night Live launches on September 30.

